Photo via FC Dallas

As we keep saying it (because it is worth repeating), FC Dallas won their first road game of the regular season over the weekend, by downing D.C. United 4-3.

It was a chaotic and sometimes beautiful game for Peter Luccin’s club. They’re now a point back of the playoff line in the MLS Western Conference and look to have some confidence about their play again. Oh, and they’re finally getting healthy too.

So what did a four goal game on the attack and giving up three goals defensively do to the season stats we’ve been tracking? Let’s dive in.

Goals - 42 (was 38)

Not only was the four-goal outburst impressive, but doing it without any Designated Players was, in some ways, much-needed.

Also, how good was the defending up the field in this fourth goal on Saturday? Where was this earlier in the year?

xG - 30.2 (was 27.4)

We usually don’t get a jump in this category from game to game but Saturday’s wild game certainly helped. Still, FC Dallas is at the bottom of the league in this area. At this point, they’re likely going to finish this year in the bottom portion of the league in xG.