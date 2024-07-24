It has been a busy few weeks for FC Dallas since we last looked at the season stats. FC Dallas has played six more games since we’ve been able to dive into some key stats fully. During that stretch, the club went 3-2-1 and got themselves within two points of a playoff spot.

Because of the six-game difference, we’ll see plenty of large jumps in the stats, but some have stood out during this time.

Goals - 38 (was 27)

FC Dallas is averaging around two goals per game since Peter Luccin took over in early June. That is a drastic change in the one goal a game under Nico Estevez.

A big reason for that is that Petar Musa is scoring goals like crazy these days, with 13 on the season. If he can continue this pace when the league resumes play in late August, he has a shot at breaking the club’s all-time season mark (18 set by Kenny Cooper and Jesus Ferreira).

xG - 27.4 (was 18.9)

It may not be the biggest spike after six games, but total xG isn’t the best stat to get worked up over in soccer anyway. FC Dallas is third from the bottom in MLS, with Austin and New England sitting below them (a decent distance between them, though).