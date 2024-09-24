Photo via Mike Brooks

FC Dallas had their second-to-last double game week of the regular season last week, with a trip to Utah that came up empty before defeating LAFC at home over the weekend.

Interim manager Peter Luccin’s squad controlled most of the two games but with only three points taken from last week, they’re still five points away from a playoff spot with four games to go.

Let’s dive in to see how the last two games moved the overall season stats.

Goals - 49 (was 44)

While the RSL result wasn’t what FC Dallas needed last week, seeing Jesus Ferreira return to his old self last week certainly was a sight for sore eyes.

Between that goal, Alan Velasco’s penalty kick goal and Petar Musa’s rocket of a shot against LAFC. All three Dallas Designated Players scored last week. That is a first in a very, very long time.

xG - 37.0 (was 33.5)

When you score five goals in two games, and control most of the play in each, the stats tend to reflect that. I’m still curious if FCD can find a way to get out of the bottom five clubs in this category by season’s end. They’re a point or two away from climbing into the middle of the league here.