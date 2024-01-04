This offseason for FC Dallas may have been a bit quieter than most of us would have liked. The club has only announced a small set of moves to the roster, and none have been in the Designated Player variety or even a TAM-level player.

It could be due to how quick the offseason has become. It wasn’t too long ago in Major League Soccer that the offseason would potentially span three or four months. Now, we’re seeing a pretty quick turnaround for clubs from the end of the year to the start of preseason camps.

Still, preseason camps are set to open across the league in the next couple of weeks. I’m sure there is still a lot to be done, but for now, it felt like a good time to sit down and write up some bold predictions that are sure to go very wrong by the end of the year.

FC Dallas will make one big move before the start of 2024

The way the roster is shaping up, they almost have to make something else happen here. The injuries to Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus are going to hamstring them a bit for some time this year, but I think Andre Zanotta and company have at least one large move up their sleeves before the start of the 2024 season.

Maybe it is as bold as signing Argentine playmaker Santiago Castro or a TAM-level defender like Andres Linus.

Or maybe that bold, big move will come in the form of buying out Jesus Jimenez. In some ways, that may be considered addition by subtraction to some out there.