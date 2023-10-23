Photo via FC Dallas

After 34 grueling games, the regular season is in the books for FC Dallas. Thankfully, they won’t be going into the offseason just yet, as they punched their ticket into the playoffs on Saturday with a massive 4-1 win over the LA Galaxy.

Yes, the Galaxy have the worst defense in Major League Soccer, but FC Dallas made sure not to play down to their opponent’s level. They rose to the occasion thanks to a brace from Bernard Kamungo.

I’ll be diving more into Saturday’s game with my usual breakdown later today. But I did want to take a little bit of time to reflect a tiny bit on this season.

See, all of you have been on this journey with me this season as we moved Big D Soccer to this new platform and format. You all have stepped up to help support what I do here, and I cannot thank every one of you enough. I’ll admit I’m still learning as we go along here (like Saturday when I was too eager to publish my game recap with an incomplete headline/subject line, big oops!). While I enjoy the offseason discussions from rumors, roster moves and all those things in between, I’m relieved we’re not going into that mode here.

At a minimum, we have two more games to discuss, and of course, it is against Seattle. I was not shocked at all to see our draw end up being the Sounders. We’ve had some pretty epic playoff encounters with them over the years, so why not another one this year as the league opens up this weird and wacky Round One format?

Alright, enough rambling from this guy. Let’s get into this week.

🔥 From the blog

Other recaps/updates of the week