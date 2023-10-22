Photo via FC Dallas

The time to start filling out your calendars for the next two weeks is here. On Sunday evening, Major League Soccer announced the dates and kick-off times for Round One

of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

FC Dallas wrapped up the regular season on Saturday evening with a 4-1 win over the LA Galaxy that helped them punch their ticket into the playoffs, where they will face the Seattle Sounders FC.

Game one between FC Dallas and the Sounders FC in Seattle is set to kick off at 8:00 PM CT on Monday, October 30. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Fox Sports One/Fox Deportes and the FC Dallas app.



Game two is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, at 8 PM CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Tickets are on sale now from the club for this match.

If a game three is needed, the matchup will take place in Seattle on Friday, November 10, at 9 PM CT.