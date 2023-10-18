Just like we had back in the spring, the Major League Soccer Players Union has revealed its updated salaries list for the fall.

For FC Dallas fans, this includes all the newcomers who came to the roster over the summer.

Quick notes from this update:

Kamungo no longer missing: Bernard Kamungo was omitted from the spring release. We now know his salary. I’d venture to say he is a complete bargain.

Summer ‘rentals’ are worth it: I had discussed in the roster building series I wrote back in the summer that both Liam Fraser and Asier Illarramendi, on paper, appeared to be rentals when the clubs announced that they’d be signed through the 2023 season with an option for 2024. The price for each is perfect in terms of what FC Dallas is getting out of them so far. I’d say Illarramendi is way cheaper than I expected him to be.

Eugene Ansah’s salary shows value, too: While Ansah showed very well in the Leagues Cup and has struggled to make an impact in league play this season, I still think his salary number isn’t terrible. A $200k base price feels solid, though I would expect that to rise in 2024.

Things to keep in mind: These salary numbers also are not the numbers at which players hit a team’s salary cap. Those budget charges also include an annualized portion of transfer or loan fees associated with an individual player.