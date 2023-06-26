Big D Weekly - June 26
The loss in Austin is hopefully not a sign of things to come for FC Dallas.
The last two weeks have felt very odd around here for FC Dallas with the lack of games. I think, in a way, we all got a little used to the congested schedule in May and early June. Well, good news, in some way, that kind of schedule will return to us briefly next week.
Let’s dive into the past week for FC Dallas, North Texas SC, and stories from across Major League Soccer.
From the blog
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.