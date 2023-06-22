Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas struggled to get anything going on Wednesday night in a 3-0 loss to rivals Austin FC after dealing with another lengthy weather delay that pushed the start of the match to after 10 pm local time.

FC Dallas was without eight regular starters, with six players missing because of injuries (Paul Arriola, Jesús Jiménez, Paxton Pomykal, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Ema Twumasi, José Martínez), one yellow card accumulation suspension (Jáder Obrian) and Jesús Ferreira who was called into USMNT duty for Concacaf Gold Cup.

Austin got out in front early in this one as they scored the game’s first goal in the 17th minute. Ethan Finlay had a light touch from a short distance that beat Maarten Paes.

The hosts doubled their lead a few minutes before the halftime break as Finlay set up a goal by Diego Fagundez. The Dallas defense struggled to clear a ball deep in their defensive end, and Fagundez ended up with an easy shot from a short distance to beat Paes.

The final Austin goal came in the 58th minute, with Finlay providing his second assist on the night, this time setting up Nick Lima.

The loss was FC Dallas’ first defeat at Q2 Stadium in regular season play. The club now holds a 4-1-2 regular season record when playing Austin. Dallas is 2-5-3 on the road this year.

Instant Reaction: What more could we have expected out of this one, given all the injuries and absences of starters for this team? This may have been the first match all season where FC Dallas really looked lost out there. We’ve been waiting for the bottom to drop out of this group with all of the injuries, and losing Ferreira to a national team call-up (that could stretch to mid-July) really comes at the worst possible time. It is hard not to make excuses based on those things for a game like this, but there is only so much this defensive group could do to keep this team afloat.

Man of the Match: Pass.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club gets another break from play as they’ll return to the field on Saturday, July 1, when they host LAFC.