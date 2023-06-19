The summer transfer season is upon us, and FC Dallas has already announced a move that should help address some current needs.

FC Dallas has signed winger Eugene Ansah to a one-and-a-half-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season. Ansah will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

The 28-year old joins FC Dallas after spending five seasons in the Israeli Premier League, most recently playing for Hapoel Be’er Sheva. During his time with Be’er Sheva, Ansah registered 80 appearances and recorded 12 goals and 10 assists in 4,726 minutes played. He also appeared in six group stage matches of the 2022-23 Europa Conference League for the Israeli side.

Ansah started his career in the KSC Lokeren U-19s and made his first team debut on November 3, 2013 at 18 years old. He made 43 appearances and registered 942 minutes in the Belgian Pro League. Ansah contributed with five goals and two assists during his time at Lokeren. Ansah joined Beitar Ta Ramla in the Liga Leumit from 2017-19. He joined Hapoel Raanana in 2019 and was transferred to Hapoel Be’er Sheva of the Israeli Premier League in 2021.

Our take

This, hopefully, is to address the need for an additional attacker in the coming weeks with Jesus Ferreira out with the US National Team for the Gold Cup.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez said in the club’s press release that he can see Ansah in both the #9 and winger roles.

“We’ve been following him for over a year,” said Estevez. “We like that he can play as a winger and as a No. nine. I can’t wait for him to join in with the squad. We sent him a training and fitness plan, so by the time he arrives, he will be ready to go.”

The clubs will hope his Visa documents arrive quickly so he could be available by the July 1 game at home against LAFC.

Here is a little highlight package on Ansah. He does seem quick and agile, so hopefully, he is a quick learner that can adapt to MLS.