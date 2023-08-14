Photo via FC Dallas

We’ve had a week to digest and move on from the Leagues Cup exit. Now we are in the fun waiting game of waiting to see FC Dallas back on the field again.

Let’s dive into some posts from the past week on FC Dallas, North Texas SC and from around MLS.

From the blog

Other recaps/updates of the week

From refugee camp to playing Messi: Kamungo’s latest chapter (FCDallas.com)

Trolls accuse Messi of cheating on free kick (Meaww)

Messi impact: Frisco area sees $3 million in direct economic impact (WFAA)

North Texas SC Updates

NTSC falls on penalties to Real Monarch

Jose Maluto found the back of the net, but NTSC again gives up a late goal and lost on penalties. Seems like the theme of the season for this squad.

MLS/Leagues Cup Thoughts

22 Under 22: Who are the midseason frontrunners? (MLSSoccer.com)

I wouldn’t have put Alan Velasco on this list about a month ago, but the Leagues Cup should have rejuvenated his position here.

Union won’t be scared against Messi and Miami (MLSSoccer.com)

Miami goes back out on the road for just the second time in this tournament. The Union should give them the best test too.

Nashville looks to ‘win it all’ after dominating Minnesota in Leagues Cup (MLSSoccer.com)

I was surprised by Minnesota’s run in the Leagues Cup, but it came to a pretty emphatic stop against Nashville. Monterrey will be a massive test, though.

Liga MX ask Concacaf to analyze officiating and VAR in Leagues Cup (The Athletic)

I will say the one thing that the Leagues Cup has struggled with has been consistent officiating and VAR decisions. Too many weird and bad calls to list out.

What Liga MX misses with Leagues Cup exits (Get Concacaf)

I think we’ll see a lot of things once this tournament is over on how Liga MX did or didn’t do.

Reports: Almeria interested in Almada transfer (Dirty South Soccer)

A deal that is lower than what Atlanta paid for him? Yeah, they’re right to decline that one.

Some blog updates: I’ve seen some friends of ours land in some new spots in the last week. The Striker appears to be on hiatus or closing their doors, depending on how you read it. I suggest following some folks like Phil West (Austin FC) and Justin Ruderman (LAFC) here on the Substack Network.

Also, Sounder at Heart is going independent too. I’d suggest giving their new landing spot a follow/bookmark/etc. to get ready for their move later this month.