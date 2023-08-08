Photo via FC Dallas

I needed a day to sit with this game. For starters, getting home after midnight before the start of a new work week is not something I do often these days. I didn’t want to dive into thoughts on the wild 4-4 draw between FC Dallas and Inter Miami without the aid of several cups of coffee and possibly even another night’s rest.

I can’t help but think that may have been the most entertaining game of soccer I’ve ever been to in my life. I mean, I remember some fun and exciting games before. Last fall’s MLS Cup Playoff win over Minnesota comes to mind. FC Dallas’ US Open Cup title win in 2016 is always going to be a special memory for me. But last night, that was a new form of entertainment from this team and what we’re getting in this league now that Lionel Messi is here with Inter Miami.

Velasco shined on the big stage

Maybe Alan Velasco needed the Leagues Cup. In 2023, the young Argentine hasn’t quite had the same season that he had in his 2022 debut year in MLS. Some may say it was an early-season injury that slowed his start to the year. Others might say it was the majority of the attack being injured up until about three weeks ago.