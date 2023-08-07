Kevin JairajUSA TODAY Sports

The headlines today will all be about Lionel Messi and what he was able to do to help Inter Miami come from behind to tie FC Dallas 4-4 before defeating them on penalty kicks.

But from an FC Dallas standpoint, it should be more about what Designated Player Alan Velasco did during the match on Sunday night to push Messi and Miami into a game that could go down as one of the more entertaining matches in the history of Toyota Stadium.

Like many Argentine players, Velasco grew up with the hopes of one day being able to play against Messi. Sunday night in Frisco, he achieved that dream of playing one of his idols while also displaying an impressive night for himself on the international stage.

“I accomplished one of my biggest dreams today,” said Velasco in the post-game media area. “It was such a surreal experience that after many years of watching him play, I finally got to share the field with him. I am happy for that experience but also upset because of the score. We were up two goals and lost focus which made us lose a game we should have won.”