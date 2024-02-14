Photo via US Soccer

The 2024 MLS regular season starts a little over a week away for FC Dallas. As the team is back in Frisco preparing for their first match against the San Jose Earthquakes, some see the new season as a fresh start, while others hope to build off of what they were doing in 2023.

Bernard Kamungo hopes 2024 is the next step in his incredible journey that took him from the refugee camps in Tanzania to North Texas to FC Dallas and finally to the United States Men’s National team.

When speaking to the media during the league’s press day on Tuesday, Kamungo opened up about his expectations in his second full season with FC Dallas.

“We got a big season ahead of us that we have to just, you know, lift on ourselves, get everybody together so we can start a strong start together as a team,” said Kamungo. “It's gonna be a good season for us if we all start together and just, you know, hopefully, we don't get any injuries this year. So we can just take our season into our hands.”

Kamungo burst onto the scene in 2023, scoring six goals and earning himself a spot with the United State’s national team in the January camp. He also appeared with the U-23 squad that played in a couple of tune-up friendlies last fall, where he came off the bench and provided a pair of assists. Kamnugo hopes those moments help land him a spot with the US squad that will compete for an Olympic medal for the first time since the 2008 games.

“Obviously, the Olympics is one of my goals as well. I want to be there. I want to play in all Olympics and to be able to do that,” said Kamungo. “That's why I said I need to work on myself. Just try to, you know, take care of my body and make sure I'm doing the right thing on and off the field so I can achieve my goals. And I'm sure it's gonna require me to work even a little harder than what I used to do back in the day. So I'm just looking forward to it and I'm sure this year is going to be a great year.”

Aside from playing in the Paris games, Kamungo’s main goal for the year is still winning a trophy with FC Dallas. He believes that with newcomers like Petar Musa on the roster, the club has everything it needs to lift some hardware in 2024.

“I've always believed that FC Dallas has talented players around FC Dallas,” said Kamungo. “I think it's just a matter of time of putting those talents together, and the coaches have to get everybody on the same page. And now we've got new players coming in, and we have a different style of playing. So I think it's just a matter of time until everything starts clicking.”