FC Dallas returns home this weekend to host conference rivals Vancouver on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

After crashing out in the Concacaf Champions Cup to Liga MX side Tigres, the Whitecaps have gone unbeaten in their first two MLS games, including a win last weekend against the San Jose Earthquakes. Ali Ahmed and Alessandro Schopf found the back of the net in a 2-0 win.

Key Player: Andres Cubas

While the attention will likely be more on guys like Ryan Gauld or Brian White in the attack, Cubas really dictates how this team plays across the entire pitch. He is one of the best defensive midfielders in MLS right now, and if he can clog up passing lanes to Jesus Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo and Petar Musa, it could be another long evening for FCD.

Key Matchup: Ryan Gauld vs Liam Fraser

Part of me wants to see Patrickson Delgado get a start in this one over Fraser (especially if Asier Illarramendi is unavailable). But my gut tells me we’ll see the Canadian go up against the Canadian club from the start. Gauld pulls the strings in the Whitecap’s attack. Last week he had five key passes that helped create a lot of dangerous attempts on goal for the Caps. Slowing him down means you have a good chance to beat the Caps.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Sam Adekugbe - Knee (Out)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last year against FC Dallas: After controlling the season series between the two clubs for several years, FC Dallas finally got the better of things in 2023 with a draw in Canada before securing a 2-1 win last May at Toyota Stadium.

Recent run at Toyota Stadium - Despite losing last May in Frisco, the Whitecaps had gone unbeaten in their previous five matches at FC Dallas (W2 D3) after losing each of their first eight away matches in the series.

Coach suspended: Vanni Sartini is serving a long suspension to begin the year for comments he made about an official after last year’s playoff exit to LAFC.

Potential Lineup:

So far this season, the Caps have gone with a 3-4-2-1 formation, which basically mirrors what FC Dallas is trying to do.

Takaoka, Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Cubas, Vite, Martins, Brown; Gauld, White; Ahmed

