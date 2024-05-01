FC Dallas broke their seven-game winless streak last weekend over Houston. Now, they look for a new streak as they head back out on the road to face Toronto FC.

The Reds come into this match on a two-game winning streak of their own, with the most recent win coming last weekend on the road against Orlando City SC.

Key Player: Federico Bernardeschi

Bernardeschi has stepped up into a new role this season with the Reds and has become their primary midfield creator. Last week against Orlando, he had two assists in the final three minutes of the match as Toronto scored a big win in Orlando.

Key Matchup: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty vs Sam Junqua

The Toronto Homegrown has started to become one of the more intriguing players on the Reds’ roster to watch develop. It is possible he could end up coming off the bench in this one as a super-sub, which makes his pace all the more dangerous to deal with late in the match.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Lorenzo Insigne (thigh), Richie Laryea (thigh), Shane O’Neill (thigh), Brandon Servania (knee)

Questionable: Deandre Kerr (foot)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last time against FC Dallas: It has been a little over two years since these squads last met. You have to go back to the beginning of the 2022 season when Nico Estevez made his coaching debut with FC Dallas. Toronto came to Frisco and left with a 1-1 draw.

Last time hosting FC Dallas: The Reds haven’t hosted FC Dallas since the 2018 season. FC Dallas came away with a 1-0 win in that match.

Potential Lineup:

New head coach John Herdman has settled into a pretty consistent lineup this season. They’ve gone from losing four of five in mid-March to mid-April to winning back-to-back games to the end of April.

Johnson, Gomis, Lona, Rosted; Spicer, Coelle, Flores, Marshall-Rutty; Bernardeschi, Osorio; Owusu

Keys To Three Points over Toronto