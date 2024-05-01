Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Toronto FC 🔎
FC Dallas heads north to Toronto this weekend.
FC Dallas broke their seven-game winless streak last weekend over Houston. Now, they look for a new streak as they head back out on the road to face Toronto FC.
The Reds come into this match on a two-game winning streak of their own, with the most recent win coming last weekend on the road against Orlando City SC.
Key Player: Federico Bernardeschi
Bernardeschi has stepped up into a new role this season with the Reds and has become their primary midfield creator. Last week against Orlando, he had two assists in the final three minutes of the match as Toronto scored a big win in Orlando.
Key Matchup: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty vs Sam Junqua
The Toronto Homegrown has started to become one of the more intriguing players on the Reds’ roster to watch develop. It is possible he could end up coming off the bench in this one as a super-sub, which makes his pace all the more dangerous to deal with late in the match.
Availability Report1:
Suspended: none
Out: Lorenzo Insigne (thigh), Richie Laryea (thigh), Shane O’Neill (thigh), Brandon Servania (knee)
Questionable: Deandre Kerr (foot)
On Loan: none
International duty: none
Quick Notes:
Last time against FC Dallas: It has been a little over two years since these squads last met. You have to go back to the beginning of the 2022 season when Nico Estevez made his coaching debut with FC Dallas. Toronto came to Frisco and left with a 1-1 draw.
Last time hosting FC Dallas: The Reds haven’t hosted FC Dallas since the 2018 season. FC Dallas came away with a 1-0 win in that match.
Potential Lineup:
New head coach John Herdman has settled into a pretty consistent lineup this season. They’ve gone from losing four of five in mid-March to mid-April to winning back-to-back games to the end of April.
Johnson, Gomis, Lona, Rosted; Spicer, Coelle, Flores, Marshall-Rutty; Bernardeschi, Osorio; Owusu
Keys To Three Points over Toronto
Continue to play inside the penalty area: While the man advantage was key last weekend against Houston, FC Dallas showed that if they play balls into the penalty area, good things happen. Either Petar Musa scores again, or there are moments where a header is won, and good things happen. The more FCD can find chances in the penalty area, the better things will get for them.
Limit the Italians: While this feels like a reference to the movie Kicking and Screaming, it is not. Toronto’s attack starts and ends with DPs Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. Insigne has been injured a bit in the past month, but if he is on the field, he still finds ways to produce goals. Bernardeschi has been impressive this season as a two-way player for the Reds. If you limit both of them, you stand a good chance to earn points.
Stay aggressive defensively: You know what isn’t being discussed enough about this team lately? Three shutouts in four games. Yeah, it wasn’t always pretty, but the more the Dallas defense can step up to the plate and not give up easy chances on goal, the more this team will climb the standings.
Note: MLS has a new injury report deadline: the Friday before each game. For now, I will include last week's injury report in our weekly scouting reports.