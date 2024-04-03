Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas remains on the road again this weekend as they square off with St. Louis CITY SC for the first time in 2024.

Last weekend, both sides came up on the short end of the stick. FC Dallas lost at Austin after coughing up the lead in the second half, while St. Louis saw Chico Arango score three on them in a 3-1 loss at Real Salt Lake.

Key Player: Joao Klauss

The Brazilian continues to be the focal point of the CITY attack. When you give him enough space in the penalty box, he is arguably one of the most dangerous attackers in MLS.

Key Matchup: Klauss vs Nkosi Tafari

The Dallas leader has had some struggles early on this season with form, but this could be the type of game where he gets through that sort of thing. Given that he caused a red card to Maarten Paes in last year’s trip to St. Louis, he will likely be out for some redemption in this year’s visit.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Eduard Löwen - Hamstring, Joakim Nilsson - Ribs

Questionable: Tim Parker - Back

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last year against FC Dallas: The two sides met twice in St. Louis’ inaugural season last year. The lone Frisco meeting saw a long delay due to weather that forced the final 40-ish minutes to be resumed nearly a month after the game was originally started. FC Dallas scored two late goals to secure a win in that meeting before losing on the road 2-1 thanks to an early red card to Paes.

Sophomore slump: While St. Louis was the expansion darlings in 2023, the sophomore season hasn’t gone anywhere near that hot start that they had this time a year ago. So far in 2024, they’ve given up 11 goals, which is tied for second most in the Western Conference behind San Jose.

Potential Lineup:

Bradley Carnell still runs the high-energy press with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Burki, Hiebert, Yaro, Parker, Markanich; Durkin, Blom; Vassilev, Ostrak, Pompeu; Klauss

Get 30 day free trial

Keys To Three Points over St. Louis