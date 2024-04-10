Photo via FC Dallas

Well, well, well. We meet again Seattle.

FC Dallas returns home this weekend to battle their old nemesis, the Seattle Sounders, in a playoff rematch from last year. The two sides have gotten off to really slow starts in 2024, with both sides only having a single win after six games. Seattle secured their first win of the year in blowout fashion last weekend at home against Montreal, while FC Dallas picked up a scoreless draw away at St. Louis.

Key Player: Raul Ruidiaz

The veteran forward is still one of the main catalysts of this Sounders squad. Last week, in their blowout win over Montreal, he had a big two-goal, one-assist day, which helped him earn the league’s Playof the Matchday award.

Key Matchup: Cristian Roldan vs Dante Sealy

While a lot of the Sounders’ attack will flow through Jordan Morris and Alan Rusnak to get Ruidiaz open in the penalty area, it is Cristian Roldan who will pull a ton of the strings to set those two up. We saw in last year’s playoff series how valuable of a player Roldan was to the Sounders. Sealy will need to have one of his best defensive performances to help keep the pressure off Sam Junqua and the rest of the backline.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Reed Baker-Whiting - Hamstring, Léo Chú - Knee, Pedro de la Vega - Hamstring, Braudilio Rodrigues - Hamstring

Questionable: João Paulo - Hip

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last year against FC Dallas: The two sides saw plenty of one another in 2023. They had a pair of 1-1 draws in the regular season before squaring off three times in Round One of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Seattle got the best of Dallas in that series with two wins at Lumen Field to FC Dallas’ one win in game two.

Slow start in 2024: The Sounders' slow start this year was nothing new, but many people questioned things before last week’s win over Montreal. Like Dallas, Seattle has one win on the season, to go with three losses and a draw.

Struggles away in 2024: If you’ve wondered where the three losses this season came from, all were on the road. Seattle has lost at both LA clubs and against San Jose. Let’s hope the losses in California translate well to Texas.

Potential Lineup:

We should be pretty familiar with how the Sounders like to lineup on the field. They’re still rocking a 4-2-3-1 type of formation in 2024.

Frei, A. Roldan, Yeimar, Raoen, Nouhou; Vargas, Atencio; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Morris; Ruidiaz

