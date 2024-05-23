Photo via FC Dallas

There is no time to dwell on last night’s US Open Cup match for FC Dallas, as the weekend is quickly approaching. Current Western Conference leaders Real Salt Lake come to town to battle FC Dallas for the first time this season.

RSL is off to a strong start in 2024 with an 8-2-4 record after 14 games, including a wild 5-3 over rivals Colorado last weekend.

Key Player: Cristian Arango

The Colombian is off to an MVP-type start this season with 13 goals and eight assists. So far, he has contributed to 21 of RSL’s 27 goals this season.

Key Matchup: Arango vs Nkosi Tafari

The entire Dallas backline will be really called into action on this one, but we’ll single out the leader of the Dallas defense to take on Arango the most. If Tafari and the rest of the Dallas defense can limit his time on the ball around the penalty area and keep him from finding those pockets of space to get on the end of crosses, they could slow down this RSL attack.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Kevin Bonilla (knee), Bode Hidalgo (hamstring), Erik Holt (hamstring), Pablo Ruiz (knee), Marcelo Silva (hamstring)

Questionable: Andrew Brody (foot), Zavier Gozo (concussion), Bryan Oviedo (calf)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last year against FCD: Dallas picked up two straight wins over RSL last season, including a 2-1 win at home last April.

All-time in Frisco: Real Salt Lake is searching for their third win at Toyota Stadium in all-time matches against FC Dallas, with the last win coming in the 2021 season. They have a 2-16-6 record in North Texas.

Potential Lineup:

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni has mostly used a 4-2-3-1 look this season that targets teams along the wings.

MacMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Katranis; Oieda, Eneli; Luna, Crooks, Gomez; Arango

Keys To Three Points over RSL