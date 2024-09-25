Photo via Orlando City

FC Dallas will welcome back club legend and former head coach Oscar Pareja this weekend when Orlando City comes to Frisco.

The Lions are currently fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference after defeating Charlotte FC last Wednesday before dropping a tough one against the Columbus Crew over the weekend. A win on Saturday would help them lock up a playoff spot this season.

Key Player: Facundo Torres

Torres continues to lead the Lions. He currently has 18 goal contributions (12 g/6 a) on the season. Before last weekend’s loss in Columbus, Torres had scored in three straight games for Orlando, all wins for the Lions.

Key Matchup: Robin Jansson vs Jesus Ferreira

While the Dallas defense must devise a strategy to slow down Torres, Duncan McGuire, and Luis Muriel; the Orlando defense will need to devise a plan to monitor Ferreira and Alan Velasco in this match, as they aim to exploit the strengths of either Petar Musa or Logan Farrington in the penalty area.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: David Brekalo (leg), Mason Stajduhar (leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

All-time series: Dallas currently leads the all-time series with Orlando with a 4-1-2 record, with the last Lions win coming in 2019.

Last trip to Frisco: It has been almost four years since Orlando last came to Frisco. During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Lions came to Frisco and picked up a scoreless draw.

Recent form: After their Leagues Cup exit, Orlando has gone 3-2-0 in their recent matches, with the three wins coming in a row before losing to Columbus over the weekend.

Potential Lineup:

Pareja continues to use the same 4-3-2-1 formation that he used during his days in Dallas.

Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araújo, Cartagena; Torres, Ojeda, Angulo; McGuire

Get 30 day free trial

Keys To Three Points over Orlando