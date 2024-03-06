Photo via New York Red Bulls

FC Dallas hits the road for the first time in the 2024 season as they take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night in New Jersey.

The Red Bulls are fresh off a 2-1 win last weekend over the Houston Dynamo, while FC Dallas is searching for its first road win since a Decision Day blowout win in 2023 over the LA Galaxy.

Key Player: Lewis Morgan

While Emil Forsberg will get all the headlines (and rightfully so), Morgan is one of the more dangerous players on the Red Bull’s roster when healthy. He scored his first goal since the 2022 season last weekend and appears to back to his old self.

Key Matchup: Emil Forsberg vs Liam Fraser

We don’t know if Asier Illarramendi will be healthy enough to play the full 90 in this one, but Fraser will likely have to clog up the passing lanes in the attack when Forsberg has the ball. If Forsberg gets going in his home debut, it will be a long evening for FC Dallas.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Ryan Meara - Groin, Serge Ngoma - Hamstring, Curtis Ofori - Ankle

Questionable: Cory Burke - Groin, Kyle Duncan - Hamstring, John Tolkin - Groin

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Recent run against FC Dallas: The Red Bulls have a commanding lead in the all-time series between these two clubs, going 26-17-7 against FC Dallas. The two clubs haven’t played each other a lot in recent seasons due to the league expansion. The last meeting was a 0-0 draw in 2022 when they squared off at Red Bull Arena. You then have to return to the 2019 season, when they faced one another twice, with each team picking a win.

Home fortress: Since Red Bull Arena opened in 2010, the Red Bulls have the second most wins (133) and are tied for the most points at home (450) in MLS.

New man in charge: Sandro Schwarz joins New York after 13 years of coaching experience in Europe, which included stints at FC Eschborn, FSV Mainz 05, Dynamo Moscow, and Hertha Berlin SC. He was hired at the end of 2023.

Potential Lineup:

Schwarz has used a 4-4-2 formation that still emphasizes the high press.

Coronel, Eile, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Duncan; Forsberg, Amaya, Edelman, Morgan; Manoel, Vanzeir

Keys To Three Points over New York