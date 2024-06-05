Photo via Minnesota United

FC Dallas wraps up a three-game road trip this weekend when they head north to battle Minnesota United.

The Loons are currently third in the MLS Western Conference, with a solid 8-3-4 record on the season. Last week, they lost a midweek match to LAFC before returning home to defeat Sporting Kansas City 3-1.

Minnesota and FC Dallas will meet again later this month in Frisco for FCD’s first midweek regular season match at Toyota Stadium on June 19.

Key Player: Jeong Sang-Bin

Given the number of players out this weekend of the Loons, Sang-Bin will have to step up in their attack to carry Minnesota. He currently has three goals on the season.

Note: The key player would have been Tani Oluwaseyi, who currently leads the league in xG per 90 minutes. He has seven goals and four assists in just 620 minutes of action. Not bad.

Key Matchup: Petar Musa vs Michael Boxall

The Croatian has been a bit quiet as of late for FC Dallas. This is the perfect game for him to get back on the scoresheet and test a defense that can give up the right amount of space in the penalty area for shots.

Availability Report:

Suspended: Joseph Rosales

Out: Hugo Bacharach (knee), Franco Fragapane (leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Ethan Bristow, Derek Dodson, Mikel Marques

International duty: Kervin Arriaga (Honduras), Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica), Carlos Harvey (Panama), Robin Lod (Finland), Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), Teemu Pukki (Finland), Joseph Rosales (Honduras), Dayne St. Clair (Canada), Zarek Valentin (Puerto Rico)

Quick Notes:

Last year against FCD: Minnesota came out and found three points on the road against FC Dallas in the 2023 season opener before the two clubs played to a scoreless draw in late April in St. Paul.

All-time edge to the Loons: Last season's results helped push the all-time series in favor of the Loons, who now have a 7-6-4 record against FC Dallas.

At home in 2024: Minnesota is currently 4-1-3 at home this season. The lone loss came against Houston back in mid-April.

Potential Lineup:

Minnesota has a large list of regulars out this weekend due to international duty, so rotation will be the name of the game.

Irwin, Taoias, Boxall, Eriksson; Padelford, Trapp, Harvey, Taylor; Hlongwane, Adebayo-Smith, Sang-Bin

Keys To Three Points over Minnesota