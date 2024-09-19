Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting LAFC 🔎
FC Dallas has to begin this two-game home stand with a win.
FC Dallas has a quick turnaround this week as they return home on Saturday to host LAFC in a pivotal Western Conference matchup.
LAFC is coming off a 1-1 draw against Austin FC in the midweek and will be looking to add another win to their totals to lock up a playoff spot.
Key Player: Denis Bouanga
While LAFC has had some recent struggles, Bouanga is still the man that leads this team in their attack. He’s in the Golden Boot race with 17 this season (and 9 assists). Stopping him doesn’t exactly mean, stopping LAFC, but it does help matters out a good bit.
Key Matchup: Bouanga vs Nkosi Tafari
While Sebastien Ibeagha may have to deal more with Oliver Giroud, Tafari will have to put up with limiting Bouanga in and around the penalty area.
Availability Report1:
Suspended: none
Out: Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee), Jesús Murillo (knee)
Questionable: Sergi Palencia (leg)
On Loan: none
International duty: none
Quick Notes:
Previous meeting in 2024: LAFC downed FC Dallas in the first meeting earlier this season in Southern California. Bouanga scored a goal late in the second half to seal the victory for the hosts.
Last year in Frisco: The Black-and-Gold came to Frisco last summer and lost to Dallas 2-0 thanks to goals from Bernard Kamungo and Sam Junqua.
All-time in Frisco: LAFC has a 1-3-1 record in all-time matches against FC Dallas in Toyota Stadium, with their lone win coming in the 2021 season.
Recent form: Since losing the Leagues Cup final to Columbus, LAFC has gone winless in their last four league matches. Keep in mind that they also have a US Open Cup final next week against Sporting KC, so their minds could be elsewhere on Saturday.
Potential Lineup:
Steve Cherundolo uses a look fairly similar to FC Dallas's 3-4-3, which can shift into a 5-3-2 at times when they need to be a bit defensive.
Lloris; Palencia, Long, Campos, Hollingshead; Atuesta, Tillman, Deunas; Bouanga, Giroud, Bogusz
Keys To Three Points over LAFC
Play your game: Even though it may feel like LAFC has had FCD’s number, I still believe this FCD squad matches up very nicely against LAFC on both sides of the ball. If Dallas can keep their composure about them at home, have the tempo in their favor and find ways to create chances, they’ll have a great shot at winning this one. But the second they allow LAFC into this game at all, it could be trouble.
Don’t get stretched: I said this back in May when FCD went to LA for some of Nico Estevez’s final games as manager, but it still applies here, even more so after Wednesday night’s loss in Utah to RSL. Defensively, Dallas has struggled a lot this season when they are stretched along the wings. With guys like Bouanga up top, it can happen quickly. Players like Ruan, Sam Junqua and Paul Arriola have to have some of their best games in this one.
Put on the pressure: This kind of goes back to the first point. In games where LAFC has struggled this season, it has been because the other team has been more of the aggressor. I look at the Leagues Cup final against Columbus, which LAFC lost in the final ten minutes or so. Columbus put on the pressure and found quality chances in the penalty area that LAFC struggled to clear out or defend. Dallas has to find ways to get Petar Musa involved early with chances in and around the penalty area. If he is chasing the game in the midfield, we may see this attack struggle again on Saturday.
Note: MLS has a new injury report deadline: the day before each game. For now, I will include last week's injury report in our weekly scouting reports.