FC Dallas has a quick turnaround this week as they return home on Saturday to host LAFC in a pivotal Western Conference matchup.

LAFC is coming off a 1-1 draw against Austin FC in the midweek and will be looking to add another win to their totals to lock up a playoff spot.

Key Player: Denis Bouanga

While LAFC has had some recent struggles, Bouanga is still the man that leads this team in their attack. He’s in the Golden Boot race with 17 this season (and 9 assists). Stopping him doesn’t exactly mean, stopping LAFC, but it does help matters out a good bit.

Key Matchup: Bouanga vs Nkosi Tafari

While Sebastien Ibeagha may have to deal more with Oliver Giroud, Tafari will have to put up with limiting Bouanga in and around the penalty area.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee), Jesús Murillo (knee)

Questionable: Sergi Palencia (leg)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Previous meeting in 2024: LAFC downed FC Dallas in the first meeting earlier this season in Southern California. Bouanga scored a goal late in the second half to seal the victory for the hosts.

Last year in Frisco: The Black-and-Gold came to Frisco last summer and lost to Dallas 2-0 thanks to goals from Bernard Kamungo and Sam Junqua.

All-time in Frisco: LAFC has a 1-3-1 record in all-time matches against FC Dallas in Toyota Stadium, with their lone win coming in the 2021 season.

Recent form: Since losing the Leagues Cup final to Columbus, LAFC has gone winless in their last four league matches. Keep in mind that they also have a US Open Cup final next week against Sporting KC, so their minds could be elsewhere on Saturday.

Potential Lineup:

Steve Cherundolo uses a look fairly similar to FC Dallas's 3-4-3, which can shift into a 5-3-2 at times when they need to be a bit defensive.

Lloris; Palencia, Long, Campos, Hollingshead; Atuesta, Tillman, Deunas; Bouanga, Giroud, Bogusz

Keys To Three Points over LAFC