Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting LAFC 🔎
FC Dallas has yet to win at LAFC.
There is no rest for FC Dallas here as they remain in Southern California for a couple more days as they take on LAFC this weekend.
LAFC is currently riding high after a 2-0 win on Wednesday night that extended their current winning streak to four games (this also extended their shutout streak to four games as well).
Key Player: Denis Bouanga
Bouanga, last season's MLS Golden Boot winner, continues to be the main threat for the Black-and-Gold. If Dallas doesn’t have an answer for him, they’ll be looking at another loss.
Key Matchup: Ryan Hollingshead vs Marco Farfan
The two players swapped sides ahead of the 2022 season. Seeing them square off against one another will be a treat for some this weekend.
Availability Report1:
Suspended: none
Out: Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee), David Martinez (back)
Questionable: none
On Loan: none
International duty: none
Quick Notes:
Last year against FCD: The two sides split their season series in 2023, with LAFC winning at home thanks to a late Bouanga goal.
Last five games: LAFC has won four out of its last five games or five out of its last six. The lone low point was a 3-1 loss at San Jose. In its current four-game winning streak, LAFC has outscored opponents 8-0.
At home in 2024: LAFC has been stellar at home this season, going 6-0-2. They have only given up six goals in those eight games at BMO Stadium.
Potential Lineup:
Steve Cherundolo uses a fairly similar look to what FC Dallas uses in a 3-4-3 that can shift into a 5-3-2 at times when they need to be a big defensive.
Lloris; Long, Campos, Murillo; Hollingshead, Tillman, Deunas, Palencia; Bouanga, Bogusz, Olivera
Keys To Three Points over LAFC
Give Paes help: LAFC is one of the top teams in MLS regarding xG per 90 and will likely find ways to pepper the Dallas keeper with shots. With Nkosi Tafari suspended for this one, veteran Omar Gonzalez must step up and find ways to help alleviate the pressure on Paes.
Don’t get stretched: We saw against the Galaxy on Wednesday that as FC Dallas pushed numbers forward, a turnover in the midfield would cause the defensive group to get stretched out a bit. The Galaxy pounced on those moments, and LAFC will likely look to do the same. Dallas will need to be better at retaining the ball in the midfield and not allow LAFC to get counter-attack chances.
Take your shot: Nico Estevez will likely have one of his stronger lineups available (outside of Tafari, of course), so the attacking group has to put in a better effort on Saturday in and around the goal. We know they won’t get a ton of chances, but they need to make the most of what they do get and not be timid in front of the goal.
Note: MLS has a new injury report deadline: the day before each game. For now, I will include last week's injury report in our weekly scouting reports.