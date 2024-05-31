Photo via FC Dallas

There is no rest for FC Dallas here as they remain in Southern California for a couple more days as they take on LAFC this weekend.

LAFC is currently riding high after a 2-0 win on Wednesday night that extended their current winning streak to four games (this also extended their shutout streak to four games as well).

Key Player: Denis Bouanga

Bouanga, last season's MLS Golden Boot winner, continues to be the main threat for the Black-and-Gold. If Dallas doesn’t have an answer for him, they’ll be looking at another loss.

Key Matchup: Ryan Hollingshead vs Marco Farfan

The two players swapped sides ahead of the 2022 season. Seeing them square off against one another will be a treat for some this weekend.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee), David Martinez (back)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last year against FCD: The two sides split their season series in 2023, with LAFC winning at home thanks to a late Bouanga goal.

Last five games: LAFC has won four out of its last five games or five out of its last six. The lone low point was a 3-1 loss at San Jose. In its current four-game winning streak, LAFC has outscored opponents 8-0.

At home in 2024: LAFC has been stellar at home this season, going 6-0-2. They have only given up six goals in those eight games at BMO Stadium.

Potential Lineup:

Steve Cherundolo uses a fairly similar look to what FC Dallas uses in a 3-4-3 that can shift into a 5-3-2 at times when they need to be a big defensive.

Lloris; Long, Campos, Murillo; Hollingshead, Tillman, Deunas, Palencia; Bouanga, Bogusz, Olivera

Keys To Three Points over LAFC