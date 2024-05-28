Photo via LA Galaxy

FC Dallas begins a busy week in Southern California on Wednesday night as they take on the LA Galaxy for the first time in the 2024 season.

The two sides are coming into this game off different results last weekend. LA came from behind to defeat the Houston Dynamo 2-1, while FC Dallas gave up a three-goal lead against RSL to draw them 3-3.

Key Player: Riqui Puig

Dallas fans will recall how good Puig can be in the open field when he nearly scored in Frisco last year (had it not been for Maarten Paes's heroics). While FCD has faced some solid playmakers already this season, none are quite like what Puig brings to the field regarding flare and creativity. And his eight assists in 2024 already match what he collected in 2023.

Key Matchup: Puig vs Aiser Illarramendi

I think we’ll see Liam Fraser tasked with defending Puig as well in this one, but it is hard not to think about the two former La Liga players squaring off against one another in MLS like this.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Joseph Paintsil (hamstring)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last year against FCD: There were a few teams that FC Dallas actually dominated in 2023, and LA was one of them. Dallas won an early season meeting at home 3-1 before blowing out the Galaxy on Decision Day 4-1 in their own building.

Last five games: The Galaxy have been doing well in recent games, picking up results in the last five games (1-0-4). Three of the four draws came on the road.

At home in 2024: The Galaxy have yet to lose at home this season, as they have a 3-0-3 record.

Potential Lineup:

Greg Vanney has stuck with a 4-3-3 setup that allows plenty of players to get into the attack.

Micovic; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo, Puig; Pec, Joveljic, Faqundez

Keys To Three Points over LA