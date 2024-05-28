Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting LA Galaxy 🔎
This isn't the same Galaxy that FC Dallas dominated on Decision Day in 2023.
FC Dallas begins a busy week in Southern California on Wednesday night as they take on the LA Galaxy for the first time in the 2024 season.
The two sides are coming into this game off different results last weekend. LA came from behind to defeat the Houston Dynamo 2-1, while FC Dallas gave up a three-goal lead against RSL to draw them 3-3.
Key Player: Riqui Puig
Dallas fans will recall how good Puig can be in the open field when he nearly scored in Frisco last year (had it not been for Maarten Paes's heroics). While FCD has faced some solid playmakers already this season, none are quite like what Puig brings to the field regarding flare and creativity. And his eight assists in 2024 already match what he collected in 2023.
Key Matchup: Puig vs Aiser Illarramendi
I think we’ll see Liam Fraser tasked with defending Puig as well in this one, but it is hard not to think about the two former La Liga players squaring off against one another in MLS like this.
Availability Report1:
Suspended: none
Out: Joseph Paintsil (hamstring)
Questionable: none
On Loan: none
International duty: none
Quick Notes:
Last year against FCD: There were a few teams that FC Dallas actually dominated in 2023, and LA was one of them. Dallas won an early season meeting at home 3-1 before blowing out the Galaxy on Decision Day 4-1 in their own building.
Last five games: The Galaxy have been doing well in recent games, picking up results in the last five games (1-0-4). Three of the four draws came on the road.
At home in 2024: The Galaxy have yet to lose at home this season, as they have a 3-0-3 record.
Potential Lineup:
Greg Vanney has stuck with a 4-3-3 setup that allows plenty of players to get into the attack.
Micovic; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo, Puig; Pec, Joveljic, Faqundez
Keys To Three Points over LA
Defend for 90: After giving up three goals in the final 30 minutes of last Saturday’s match with RSL, FCD has to go back to some of the basics in the defensive side of the game. LA creates a lot of quality chances on goal and is one of the better teams in MLS in terms of xG per 90.
Take the most of the chances you get: We know this FCD team will only get a few chances on goal in this game. After 13 games, that is who they are. While I wouldn’t expect them to get any Zac MacMath-level gifts in this game from the LA defense, the Galaxy does still have some defensive issues that can be exposed. Whether it be Petar Musa, Paul Arriola, or Bernard Kamungo, the team has to make the most of their chances in the penalty area.
Stronger bench performance: Given the two-game week in LA for FCD, the bench has to be a more important piece this time around. I felt they lost the game for FCD in the draw with RSL, but if Nico Estevez can call the right guys for the right moments in this one, we could see some points away from home.
Note: MLS has a new injury report deadline: the day before each game. For now, I will include last week's injury report in our weekly scouting reports.
I can honestly say I don’t know what to expect from LAG and LAFC games. I thought RSL was going to rip us apart and they almost won. On top of that they kept the best striker in the league quiet. Maybe Nico isn’t as bad as I thought.