Photo via FC Dallas

The final leg of the Texas Derby is here. FC Dallas will face the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night at BBVA Stadium.

A win for FC Dallas will see them retain El Capitan for a third straight season.

Note: Houston plays Austin tonight, so some of this scouting could get changed based on the result of that match.

Key Player: Hector Herrera

Everything still flows through Herrera with the Dynamo. Even playing down a man for 85 minutes a couple of weeks ago in Dallas, when Herrera came onto the field, the Dynamo were able to finally push the ball forward into their own attacking end. He scored last week in Kansas City, so the juices are probably starting to flow for him and their attack now.

Key Matchup: Hector Herrera vs Liam Fraser

It's a classic Mexican-Canadian matchup in the midfield. Fraser has been quietly good for FC Dallas this season at slowing down some key opposition players. If he can stop Herrera from finding those pockets of space in the attack, Dallas will have a good shot at picking up points in this one.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Sebastian Ferreira (Lower Body), Nelson Quinones (Knee)

Questionable: Franco Escobar (lower body)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Struggling attack: Just like FC Dallas, the Dynamo have struggled to find the back of the net so far in 2024. As of this writing, they’ve scored 11 goals, the second-fewest in MLS.

Last win against FCD at home: FC Dallas last lost in Houston near the end of the 2021 season. This game also saw the end of the Luchi Gonzalez era, as he was fired following the loss.

Potential Lineup:

Ben Olsen has settled into a 4-3-3 this season and could rotate some of these players after their game on Wednesday against Austin.

Clark, Steres, Micael, Bartlow, Dorsev; Artur, Herrera, Carrasquilla; Bassi, Kowalczyk, Blessing

Keys To Three Points over Houston