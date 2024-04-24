Photo via FC Dallas

The Texas Derby is here!

FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo are getting set to square off this weekend for the first time in 2024.

Each team comes into this match on a bit of a downtick, with each losing their games last weekend on Matchday 10. Houston lost at home to Austin FC, while FC Dallas saw own goals extend their winless run to seven games following a 2-1 loss at Colorado.

Key Player: Hector Herrera

If the Mexican veteran plays from the start in this one, he will be the focal point of the Dynamo attack. Last week against Austin, he came off the bench for the first time this season but could not spark the Dynamo’s attack in the final 30 minutes.

Key Matchup: Ethan Bartlow/Micael vs Petar Musa

While the Dynamo attack has struggled this season to find itself, the defense has been fairly stout, limiting teams to a goal a game. Micael and Ethan Bartlow will be tasked with keeping Musa away from getting chances in the penalty area.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Nelson Quinones (knee), Erik Sviatchenko (hamstring)

Questionable: Franco Escobar (lower body), Sebastian Ferreira (abductor), Hector Herrera (knee)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last year against FC Dallas: The two sides met twice in 2023, both ending in draws. The lone meeting in Frisco saw Jader Obrian score an early second-half goal before Thor Ulfarsson tied it up late in the match.

Struggling attack: Just like FC Dallas, the Dynamo have struggled to find the back of the net so far in 2024. Houston has nine goals in eight matches this season and is just a notch above FCD in xG per 90 minutes with 0.98 (FCD is at 0.92).

Last win in Frisco: Despite winning MLS Cup titles in Frisco early in their MLS run, the Dynamo haven’t had much success against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in recent years. Their last win was back in the 2011 season.

Potential Lineup:

Ben Olsen has settled into a 4-3-3 this season as he looks to get his attack going.

Clark, Steres, Micael, Bartlow, Dorsev; Artur, Bassi, Carrasquilla; Herrera, Kowalczyk, Blessing

Keys To Three Points over Houston