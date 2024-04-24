Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Houston Dynamo 🔎
FC Dallas hasn't lost in this series since 2021.
The Texas Derby is here!
FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo are getting set to square off this weekend for the first time in 2024.
Each team comes into this match on a bit of a downtick, with each losing their games last weekend on Matchday 10. Houston lost at home to Austin FC, while FC Dallas saw own goals extend their winless run to seven games following a 2-1 loss at Colorado.
Key Player: Hector Herrera
If the Mexican veteran plays from the start in this one, he will be the focal point of the Dynamo attack. Last week against Austin, he came off the bench for the first time this season but could not spark the Dynamo’s attack in the final 30 minutes.
Key Matchup: Ethan Bartlow/Micael vs Petar Musa
While the Dynamo attack has struggled this season to find itself, the defense has been fairly stout, limiting teams to a goal a game. Micael and Ethan Bartlow will be tasked with keeping Musa away from getting chances in the penalty area.
Availability Report1:
Suspended: none
Out: Nelson Quinones (knee), Erik Sviatchenko (hamstring)
Questionable: Franco Escobar (lower body), Sebastian Ferreira (abductor), Hector Herrera (knee)
On Loan: none
International duty: none
Quick Notes:
Last year against FC Dallas: The two sides met twice in 2023, both ending in draws. The lone meeting in Frisco saw Jader Obrian score an early second-half goal before Thor Ulfarsson tied it up late in the match.
Struggling attack: Just like FC Dallas, the Dynamo have struggled to find the back of the net so far in 2024. Houston has nine goals in eight matches this season and is just a notch above FCD in xG per 90 minutes with 0.98 (FCD is at 0.92).
Last win in Frisco: Despite winning MLS Cup titles in Frisco early in their MLS run, the Dynamo haven’t had much success against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in recent years. Their last win was back in the 2011 season.
Potential Lineup:
Ben Olsen has settled into a 4-3-3 this season as he looks to get his attack going.
Clark, Steres, Micael, Bartlow, Dorsev; Artur, Bassi, Carrasquilla; Herrera, Kowalczyk, Blessing
Keys To Three Points over Houston
Use the rivalry passion: We saw some players come off the bench last weekend in Colorado and nearly fuel a comeback against the Rapids. FC Dallas needs that passion to kick in against their top rivals. Both teams will be hungry to get points in this one, as they’re each trailing Austin for the Copa Tejas crown already this season.
Feed Musa: We saw late in the game what it takes to get Musa free in the penalty area. A good pass and a tiny bit of space. Dallas has to find ways to get him open in the penalty area and let the Croatian do his magic. The more they feed Musa the ball, the better the outcome should be on Saturday.
Take chances around the goal: FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez talks a lot about being brave and going for things, but his team needs to do that more this weekend around the penalty area. If they can’t get into the penalty area, continue taking chances from beyond the 18-yard box. You never know when a shot from a distance can lead to an easy rebound goal.
Note: MLS has a new injury report deadline: the Friday before each game. For now, I will include last week's injury report in our weekly scouting reports.