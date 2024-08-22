Photo via DC United

The restart to the 2024 MLS season is finally here for FC Dallas. On Saturday, the club will head back on the road to face fellow MLS original D.C. United.

Like FC Dallas, United saw their Leagues Cup run end fairly quickly as they were able to win their group but failed to get past Mazaltan in the Round of 32.

Key Player: Christian Benteke

The former Premier League striker leads the Black-and-Red this season with 16 goals.

Key Matchup: Benteke vs Nkosi Tafari

We have seen Tafari play some of his best soccer against top players in this league already this season but Benteke is a guy with a lot of size and skill that could make this matchup very tricky. I expect a cagey battle between these two.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Conner Antley (knee), Jacob Murrell (head)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last time against FC Dallas: The two clubs squared off last year in the annual July 4th game at Toyota Stadium. United came away with a surprising 1-0 win in that meeting. The two sides did meet in preseason play back in February, when FC Dallas downed United 2-0.

Last time hosting FC Dallas: It has been nearly six years since United last hosted FC Dallas in a league game. You have to go back to an October 2018 meeting that saw the Black-and-Red come out on top 1-0. This was FC Dallas’ only trip to Audi Field since it opened.

Physical play: DC is currently third in MLS with 11.3 successful tackles per match this season. (For context, FCD is ranked 19th with 9.6 per match.)

Recent League form: Before the start of Leagues Cup, DC won back-to-back games against Nashville and Minnesota. That was their first two-game winning streak of the 2024 season and it also ended an 11 game winless rut.

Leagues Cup results: United managed to win their group as they beat Atlanta United on penalties in a wild 3-3 draw to open the group stage. They then beat Liga MX side Santos Laguna 3-0 to help seal the group. United then faced Mazatlan in the Knockout Round but was outdone by the Liga MX side, losing 2-1.

Potential Lineup:

United tend to run a 4-1-3-2 kind of look this season.

Bono, Schengg, Barlett, Akinmboni, Herrera; Petola, Dajome, Klich, Stoud; Badji, Benteke

Keys To Victory over DC United