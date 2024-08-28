Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Colorado Rapids 🔎
The Rapids enjoyed a nice run in the Leagues Cup but will that carry over into league play?
FC Dallas looks to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings this weekend as they host rivals Colorado Rapids.
Colorado is coming into this game fresh off a third-place finish in this year’s Leagues Cup tournament. The Rapids ran through several Liga MX sides, including Club América, Toluca, Club Leon, and FC Juárez, as they clinched a spot in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup.
Key Player: Djordje Mihailovic
We’re starting to get a real solid understanding of why the Rapids went out and got Mihailovic over the winter transfer window. He leads the club in goal contributions with ten goals and nine assists.
Key Matchup: Rafael Navarro vs Nkosi Tafari
Tafari missed the last meeting with the Rapids due to a suspension, so this matchup should be on full display Saturday night. Navarro leads the Rapids with 11 goals this season, so shutting him down will be a big part of getting points in this one.
Availability Report1:
Suspended: none
Out: Calvin Harris (groin), Jackson Travis (groin)
Questionable: none
On Loan: none
International duty: none
Quick Notes:
Last time against FCD: The two sides met earlier this year in Colorado. The Rapids came away with a 2-1 victory, thanks to some own goal issues Dallas was dealing with midway through the game.
Last time in Frisco: The Rapids came into North Texas toward the end of the 2023 season and left with a 1-1 draw.
Recent form in league play: Outside of their amazing Leagues Cup run, the Rapids went 3-1-1 in their last five games in July. Their lone loss was on the road against the Galaxy.
Potential Lineup:
Chris Armes has settled into a lineup and rotation with his team over the past two months. Considering the overall health of his roster, he should have a top lineup to choose from on Saturday.
Steffan, Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Bassett, Larraz; Harris, Mihailovic, Cabel; Navarro
🔑 Keys To Three Points over Colorado
Find the width: One thing that LAFC was able to do against Colorado in their Leagues Cup semifinal blowout win last week was exposing the Rapids along the wings. If Dallas can continue to find the width of the field with newcomers like Ruan, they could be able to get plenty of good chances on goal.
Keep fighting: We saw in D.C. last weekend how much fight this club has in it right now, and to get into the playoffs this year, they are going to have to continue to fight each and every week. This means pressing more up the field, forcing turnovers and causing some chaos around the penalty area. It also means defending for 90 minutes.
Slowly integrate Velasco and Ferreira: With Paul Arriola suspended on a yellow card accumulation this weekend, it may be tempting to try to get a ton of minutes for Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira. Honestly, the slow play here may be more valuable. Peter Luccin has commented a couple of times to me how he doesn’t want to use them for the sake of it and then have them injured again. So, get 15-25 minutes in this one for each guy. There are other players who can step up for Arriola.
Note: Major League Soccer has introduced a new injury report deadline that will be effective the day before each game.