Photo via Colorado Rapids

FC Dallas looks to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings this weekend as they host rivals Colorado Rapids.

Colorado is coming into this game fresh off a third-place finish in this year’s Leagues Cup tournament. The Rapids ran through several Liga MX sides, including Club América, Toluca, Club Leon, and FC Juárez, as they clinched a spot in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup.

Key Player: Djordje Mihailovic

We’re starting to get a real solid understanding of why the Rapids went out and got Mihailovic over the winter transfer window. He leads the club in goal contributions with ten goals and nine assists.

Key Matchup: Rafael Navarro vs Nkosi Tafari

Tafari missed the last meeting with the Rapids due to a suspension, so this matchup should be on full display Saturday night. Navarro leads the Rapids with 11 goals this season, so shutting him down will be a big part of getting points in this one.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Calvin Harris (groin), Jackson Travis (groin)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last time against FCD: The two sides met earlier this year in Colorado. The Rapids came away with a 2-1 victory, thanks to some own goal issues Dallas was dealing with midway through the game.

Last time in Frisco: The Rapids came into North Texas toward the end of the 2023 season and left with a 1-1 draw.

Recent form in league play: Outside of their amazing Leagues Cup run, the Rapids went 3-1-1 in their last five games in July. Their lone loss was on the road against the Galaxy.

Potential Lineup:

Chris Armes has settled into a lineup and rotation with his team over the past two months. Considering the overall health of his roster, he should have a top lineup to choose from on Saturday.

Steffan, Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Bassett, Larraz; Harris, Mihailovic, Cabel; Navarro

🔑 Keys To Three Points over Colorado