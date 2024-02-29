Photo via CF Montreal

FC Dallas is back in action this weekend as they take on CF Montreal at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

Montreal started strong in their season opener against Orlando City but struggled to find a breakthrough in their 0-0 draw. A road point against what some consider a top contender in the Eastern Conference is still good if you are new head coach Laurent Courtois.

Key Player: Matias Coccaro

Montreal’s new No. 9 will find his options in front of the goal and take them, as we saw in their draw against Orlando. The Lions were able to keep him at bay thanks to some solid goalkeeping.

Key Matchup: Bryce Duke vs Asier Illarramendi

Duke was the main guy in the Montreal midfield setting up chances for Corraro last weekend in Orlando. FC Dallas’ veteran will likely need to find ways to pull him off the ball and limit his time in possession around the Dallas penalty area.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Lassi Lappalainen (Ankle), Robert Thorkelsson (Groin)

Questionable: Nathan Saliba (Bone bruise), Joaquin Sosa (Lower leg)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Recent run against FC Dallas: It has been nearly four years since these two clubs last met, coming in a 2-2 draw during the shortened COVID season of 2022. The last two meetings have been draws, with FC Dallas picking up the last win in the series in 2018. Montreal only has one win all-time against FC Dallas.

Fast Start against Orlando: Montreal opened up the first five minutes against Orlando with four shots on goal. The Lions were good to keep them scoreless, and Montreal didn’t get another shot on target until stoppage time in the second half.

Potential Lineup:

Courtois used a similar 3-4-3 formation that FC Dallas has started to use this season.

Sirois; Corbo, Waterman, Campbell; Lassiter, Piette, Louhir, Edwards; Opoku, Duke, Corraro

Keys To Three Points over Montreal