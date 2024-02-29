Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting CF Montreal 🔎
FC Dallas remains. at home as they welcome Montreal to town.
FC Dallas is back in action this weekend as they take on CF Montreal at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.
Montreal started strong in their season opener against Orlando City but struggled to find a breakthrough in their 0-0 draw. A road point against what some consider a top contender in the Eastern Conference is still good if you are new head coach Laurent Courtois.
Key Player: Matias Coccaro
Montreal’s new No. 9 will find his options in front of the goal and take them, as we saw in their draw against Orlando. The Lions were able to keep him at bay thanks to some solid goalkeeping.
Key Matchup: Bryce Duke vs Asier Illarramendi
Duke was the main guy in the Montreal midfield setting up chances for Corraro last weekend in Orlando. FC Dallas’ veteran will likely need to find ways to pull him off the ball and limit his time in possession around the Dallas penalty area.
Availability Report1:
Suspended: none
Out: Lassi Lappalainen (Ankle), Robert Thorkelsson (Groin)
Questionable: Nathan Saliba (Bone bruise), Joaquin Sosa (Lower leg)
On Loan: none
International duty: none
Quick Notes:
Recent run against FC Dallas: It has been nearly four years since these two clubs last met, coming in a 2-2 draw during the shortened COVID season of 2022. The last two meetings have been draws, with FC Dallas picking up the last win in the series in 2018. Montreal only has one win all-time against FC Dallas.
Fast Start against Orlando: Montreal opened up the first five minutes against Orlando with four shots on goal. The Lions were good to keep them scoreless, and Montreal didn’t get another shot on target until stoppage time in the second half.
Potential Lineup:
Courtois used a similar 3-4-3 formation that FC Dallas has started to use this season.
Sirois; Corbo, Waterman, Campbell; Lassiter, Piette, Louhir, Edwards; Opoku, Duke, Corraro
Keys To Three Points over Montreal
Feed the Musa - If Petar Musa starts, get him the ball early and often in this one. If he comes off the bench in the second half (which would be my guess), do the same thing. The sooner FCD’s newest Designated Player can feel comfortable with his new team, the better.
Start stronger - While FC Dallas did respond well after giving a goal early last week to San Jose, they cannot come out slowly in this one against a better Montreal side that will be looking to build off a positive road result in week one.
Better in transition - We saw good stuff in the second half from FC Dallas as they worked to gain the lead (though that took until the final minute of the match against San Jose to achieve). Montreal will give up those chances as they look to build on their new pressing tactics under Courtois. So far this year, we have seen that this new formation for FCD finds good moments in transition when teams are pressing high. FCD has to take advantage of those moments.
Note: MLS has a new injury report deadline doesn’t hit until the Friday before each game. I will put last week’s report in these scouting reports and update where I can ahead of Friday's release from the league.