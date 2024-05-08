Photo via Austin FC

It feels like no time has passed since FC Dallas and Austin first squared off, but the schedule makers opted to get the Copa Tejas games out of the way before the summer hit this season. The two square off for the second time this weekend at Toyota Stadium.

Austin enters the game on a positive run since that last meeting, having won three out of their last five. Last weekend in Vancouver, Austin played a scoreless draw against the Whitecaps.

Key Player: Sebastian Driussi

Austin goes where Driussi goes. I wrote that sentence last time I did a scouting report of the Verde but nothing has changed there. You stop him; you definitely stop this Austin attack right now.

Key Matchup: Driussi vs Dallas defenders

I won’t single out any specific Dallas defender for this one. Whether it is Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari, or a midfielder like Liam Fraser or Asier Illarramendi, Dallas has to find ways to limit Driussi’s time on the ball both in and around the penalty area. He had too much freedom to create in the last meeting, leading to the Austin goals that doomed FCD at Q2 Stadium.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Daniel Pereira - Not Due to Injury

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Our last meeting: FC Dallas traveled down I-35 to battle the Verde at the end of March. That match didn’t go so well for the visitors as Austin scored two late goals to seal the first win of the 2024 Copa Tejas series.

Three clean sheets in a row: After some struggled to begin the new season, Austin has settled in nicely lately, with three clean sheets, including last week in Vancouver.

Potential Lineup:

So far this season, Josh Wolff has stuck with a pretty consistent 4-2-3-1 lineup.

Stuver, Gallagher, Hines-Ike, Cascante, Kolmanič; Valencia, Ring; Obrian, Driuss, Findlay; Rigoni

Keys To Three Points over Austin