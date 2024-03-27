Photo via FC Dallas

The first match in this year’s Copa Tejas is here as FC Dallas heads south this weekend to take on Austin FC.

Both clubs are coming into Saturday’s match needing a win in a desperate kind of way at this stage in the 2024 season. Each has given up the same amount of goals (eight) and scored the same amount (five) through their first few games of the year. The difference right now is that FC Dallas has one win on the season and Austin has zero.

Key Player: Sebastian Driussi

Austin goes where Driussi goes. That much has been true for a couple of seasons now. If FC Dallas can limit his time on the ball around the penalty box, it will go a long way in finding some much-needed points on the road this weekend.

Key Matchup: Petar Musa vs Matt Hedges

It still feels super weird to see Hedges in a green uniform these days, but here we are. Musa needs to assert his game badly after not finding he back of the net on some decent chances in the last two matches. Hedges will likely want to show his old team that they made a mistake letting him go too, so this battle will be a fun one to watch.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Žan Kolmanič (Hamstring), Leo Väisänen (Foot)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last year against FC Dallas: The clubs met three times in 2023. FC Dallas took down Austin in the first match at Q2 Stadium before losing there a couple of weeks later. In the lone meeting at Toyota Stadium, FC Dallas picked up a 1-0 win over their rivals.

Current struggles overall: Austin has been reeling for a while now. They have a 1-8-7 record in their last 16 MLS games. You could add in a couple of losses in last year’s Leagues Cup to that tally if you wanted to, as well. Both at home to Mexican sides Juarez and Mazatlan.

Struggling to create chances: Austin only has eight shots on goal in five games this season.

Potential Lineup:

So far this season, Josh Wolff has stuck with a pretty consistent 4-2-3-1 lineup.

Stuver, Gallagher, Hedges, Cascante, Kolmanič; Valencia, Ring; Obrian, Driuss, Findlay; Rigoni

Get 30 day free trial

Keys To Three Points over Austin