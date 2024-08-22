Photo via FC Dallas

On Wednesday afternoon, I was honored to be invited to a lunch with other local journalists by FC Dallas. During our time we got to chat with FC Dallas interim head coach Peter Luccin, forward Petar Musa, technical director Andre Zanotta and club president Dan Hunt.

Below is a sample of my time with Hunt as we were able to discuss the upcoming changes to Toyota Stadium, hosting the World Cup in Dallas again, and how MLS is starting to stack up to Liga MX.

On what Toyota Stadium has meant to him:

1× 0:00 -1:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.