Photo via FC Dallas

This long break for the Leagues Cup has been very weird. There is no getting around that but thankfully there are games on the horizon starting next week! FC Dallas (and most of Major League Soccer) will resume the regular season on Saturday.

As we do each month on this site, let’s do a quick schedule breakdown to see where FC Dallas will get points this month.

D.C. United - away - August 24

We’ll delve into the Black-and-Red next week when our schedule resumes to normal. However, we did encounter this D.C. squad during the preseason at home. The circumstances were vastly different for both teams. FC Dallas was still experimenting with their 3-4-3 formation, led by Nico Estevez. D.C. faced some early challenges in that game, which made me believe they might struggle this season. (Considering their 6-11-8 record and 50 goals conceded, they have.)

Fast forward to today, both teams are outside the playoff zone in their respective conferences. Therefore, I would assume each squad will be eager to secure points as they pursue their playoff aspirations.

Colorado Rapids - home - August 31

We’re going to continue saying it, each home game from here on out is a must-win. The Rapids have been a solid team in 2024 and are still in the Leagues Cup because of the turnaround that they have made under Chris Armas.

Should the Rapids make it to the semifinals of the Leagues Cup, they will have to deal with either a final or a third place game (set for next weekend), so keep a watchful eye on that. We could get a tired Colorado team following their run in the Leagues Cup.

Outlook

Two games. Six points. If we’re being honest, six very important points for FC Dallas’ playoff hopes.

FC Dallas is still searching for its first road win of the regular season. I know we’ve said they had great chances to claim that before this season, but D.C. is another good chance to figure that part out. If they can’t get it in D.C., I’m not sure they’ll do it this season.

Colorado at home won’t be an easy win either, but if they’re still feeling the effects of the Leagues Cup, that could be in our favor.

As much as I believe they can secure all six points, four seems like the bare minimum at the moment. But what are your thoughts?