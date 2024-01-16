Photo via FC Dallas

The preseason is off and rolling in Frisco. While the club had to move things indoors to start the camp thanks to the cold winter weather, it doesn’t stop us from discussing it.

Today we’re going to look at some players that need a strong preseason. Either it is because they struggled to find form in 2023, had injuries that derailed their seasons, were on loan in other players, or are just brand new to the club in general.

Here are my top players that need a strong preseason over the next month.

Paul Arriola and Sebastian Lletget

To start this one out, I’m cheating a tad bit with a duo. Both struggled to find their form in 2023 because of injuries that kept them out for long stretches. So this preseason is going to be about getting back to the form we saw for each in 2022.

So far, if you go off of what you see on social media. The two appear ready for that challenge. Arriola recently became a father for the first time and is probably eager to take some of those new life lessons with him on the field as a leader and captain of the team. Lletget finally seems to have his personal life back in order and appears to be ready.

FC Dallas has a lot invested in these two players. The more they return to their 2022 form, the better off this team will be in 2024.