A new month is here, and with it is a new set of games for FC Dallas. The last month didn’t exactly go as planned with four straight losses in the month of March. Injuries and poor chemistry have been to blame for most of it while the club continues to beat the hopeful drum that everything will turn around soon enough.

Let’s dive into the April Outlook to see if the club can scrape together any momentum before the busy summer months hit the calendar.

St. Louis CITY SC - away - April 6

After falling on the road against Austin last weekend, FC Dallas remains away for another week as they travel to last year’s expansion darlings St. Louis CITY SC. So far, the Midwestern club has started off decent in their sophomore season, going 1-1-4. Their only win came at home in an early March match against New York City FC. Like FC Dallas, they’ve been leaky in the defense this season, giving up 11 goals in six games.

Seattle Sounders - home - April 13

FC Dallas will return home the following weekend against last year’s playoff opponents Seattle. The Sounders are off to a rough start as well in 2024, making this an absolute must-win game between two of the bottom teams in the Western Conference right now. Seattle has zero wins as of this writing, a truly unusual place for them to be going into the month of April.

Colorado Rapids - away - April 20

The second away trip of the month sees FC Dallas head north to Colorado, a team with many changes over the offseason. The Rapids are still sorting through similar chemistry issues that FC Dallas faced early on in 2024, but the Rapids have managed a 2-2-2 record as of this writing.

Houston Dynamo - home - April 27

The final match of the month sees the first Texas Derby match of the year, with Houston coming to town at the end of the month. The Dynamo have looked pretty good so far in 2024, going 3-1-1 so far. They advanced past St. Louis in the Concacaf Champions Cup before exiting the tournament last month at the hands of the Columbus Crew. It will be interesting to see how the Dynamo handle this one after they host Austin the week before traveling to Dallas.

Outlook

At the beginning of the year, I would have said this looked like a sure-fire eight-point minimum type of month. But after seeing FC Dallas lose four straight in March, the confidence level is pretty low going into the new month.

FC Dallas has to find a way to get those two wins at home to bring Fortress Frisco back to what we’ve seen it be for them in the past. If somehow they can get a draw or two away from home and the home wins, I think the confidence level for many of us will return.

Personally, I’m expecting another rough month. Until we see the club put together a full 90 minutes that is worth getting excited over again, it will be hard to expect anything more than three or four points from this schedule in April.

What do you think FC Dallas will be able to do in April? Subscribers can hit up the poll below or discuss it in the comments section.