FC Dallas has about a week left before they have to submit their end-of-season roster moves for 2023.

Since we did a little roster-building exercise back in the summer, it felt like a great time to follow up on those two posts and dive into the players who have options on their contracts with the team for next year (and beyond) to see who should stay and who should go.

Current roster status

The chart is still intact from earlier this year when we dove into the roster construction. You can find the full chart in Part 2 (linked above). I won’t spend time on those players who are locked in for 2024 today and will instead focus on those who are out of contract or have an option for next season.

I’ve also included results from our recent GM game to see if we’re all in agreement on things or not.

Out of Contract

Yeah, there are none. Honestly, I can’t remember a time when FC Dallas didn’t have a player slated to be out of contract when a season ended.

Options