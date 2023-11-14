FC Dallas will soon make their end-of-the-season roster announcements. By our count, FC Dallas has 19 players under contract for 2024. The rest are either on loan outside of MLS, have options for upcoming seasons or will be out of contract altogether.

This will be the first big point in the offseason for the club ahead of the various drafts and transfer drama that we’ll see.

Inspired by a post at Wasatch Soccer Sentinal, we’ve created a survey allowing readers to determine every player's future signed to a first-team contract. Simply put, you can boil the choices down to three main options: Cut, keep or trade.

There are many interesting options to play around with, but this is all for fun with the hopes of some good discussions about what you would do and why. Click the button below to get started.

Become the FC Dallas GM