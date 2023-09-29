Photo via Houston Dynamo

The final match in September is here for FC Dallas as they take on their top rivals, the Houston Dynamo, in a Copa Tejas and Texas Derby finale on Saturday night in Houston.

The winner of this match will end up with both Texas-based season crowns, while a draw would send Copa Tejas to Austin

.

Houston is coming off a big night on Wednesday, where they earned their second US Open Cup title in a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami in South Florida. Houston charged out to two first half goals before giving up a stoppage-time goal to Miami to win the title.

Let’s dive into how FC Dallas can earn three more points on Saturday against the team in orange.

Key Player: Hector Herrera

The Mexican Designated Player has been a drastically better player for Houston in 2023. While they do have some dangerous attackers to deal with outside of Herrera, if you contain what he is able to do on the ball in the midfield, you can end up slowing down the Dynamo attack.

Key Matchup: Amine Bassi vs Nkosi Tafari

Bassi will be looking for his 10th goal of the season tomorrow night. Guys like Tafari and Sebastian Ibeagha will be tasked once again with containing the other side’s leading scorer.

Quick Notes:

Home against FC Dallas: The Dynamo are unbeaten in their last nine home matches against FC Dallas (W3 D6) dating back to a defeat in August 2016. In fact, the home side has not lost any of the 18 meetings between the two sides since the start of the 2017 season.

Wednesday’s domination: The Dynamo outshot Inter Miami, 18-1, in the first half of their US Open Cup Final triumph on Wednesday. The plus-17 difference is tied for the second-largest shot difference in the first half of any match involving two MLS teams in all competitions in 2023.

Availability Report:

Suspended: Luis Caicedo, Griffin Dorsey

Out: Ifunanyachi Achara (knee), Tate Schmitt (knee)

Questionable: Amine Bassi (lower body)

International duty: none

Potential Lineup:

Ben Olsen used a strong lineup on Wednesday in their 2-1 win in Miami for the USOC title, so it will be fascinating to see what kind of rotation he does on Saturday.

Andrew Tarbell; Franco Escobar, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Teenage Hadebe; Héctor Herrera, Artur, Nelson Quiñónes; Amine Bassi, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Corey Baird

Keys To Three Points over Houston