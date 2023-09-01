Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Atlanta United 🔎
Atlanta United has had some ups and downs this season.
FC Dallas looks to rebound after a tough loss on Wednesday night in St. Louis as they host Atlanta United tomorrow night in Frisco.
Atlanta is coming off a disappointing loss of their own on Wednesday night, where they lost 2-1 to FC Cincinnati. So far this season, Atlanta is 3-5-5 away from home.
Let’s dive into tomorrow’s opponent and see how FC Dallas can begin the month of September on a high note before the short FIFA break next weekend.
Key Player: Thiago Almada
It should be no secret that if you stop Atlanta’s Argentine star, you stop them. Almada leads United in assists, key passes, shots on goal, chances created, duels won, and fouls won. Seriously, their stat sheet is nearly all him, with a bit of Giorgos Giakoumakis sprinkled in.
Key Matchup: Asier Illaaremendi vs Almada
I know Facundo Quignon has started the last two games, but I believe this is going to be the one that Nico Estevez lets the veteran loose from the beginning (especially after Quignon had to go most of the match on Wednesday down a player). Slowing down Almada’s time on the ball is key in this one. The more you give him, the more dangerous he will be.
Quick Notes:
First Frisco trip since 2018: FC Dallas has hosted Atlanta United just once, a 3-2 victory on Independence Day in 2018. This is the first meeting between the two sides in over three seasons.
Not consistent on the road: Atlanta United recorded a 2-0 win at Seattle on August 20 in its last away match, the club's fourth win in its last 30 away matches in all competitions (D10 L16). Atlanta has won consecutive road matches just once since the start of the 2020 season, doing so in August 2021.
Almada in August: Almada created an MLS-best 12 big chances in the month of August (this does not include the Leagues Cup).
Availability Report:
Suspended: none
Suspended on next yellow card: none
Out: Jamal Thiare (Visa), Ozzie Alonso (leg)
Questionable: none
Potential Lineup:
Atlanta typically goes out in a 4-3-3 with a bit of a diamond-shaped attack and two defensive midfielders behind Almada.
Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Rosetto, Muyumba, Almada; Lobjanidze, Sejdic, Giakoumakis
Keys To Three Points over Atlanta
Let the heat do the work - This past week may have been a bit of a cool down in North Texas, with temperatures finally dipping below 100 degrees for the first time in several weeks. But the weekend still shows a potential of near-100-degree weather. Atlanta is a dome team and isn’t quite used to this kind of weather. FC Dallas needs to force Atlanta into chasing the game and burn a lot of energy from it.
Involve Velasco early - With Alan Velasco expected to return to the starting lineup after being on the bench in St. Louis Wednesday night, he has to get involved early in this one to facilitate the attack. Dallas is better when he is active in the midfield and is connecting well with Jesus Ferreira (also expected to return after missing the last two games with an illness).
Find the space out wide - Dallas still plays at their best when they work the wings. Due to the early red card against St. Louis, Dallas wasn’t able to really work the wings in the attack or on a counterattack outside of a couple of spots. With Velasco and hopefully Ferreria leading the way, Dallas needs to stretch Atlanta on the wings with Paul Arriola and Bernard Kamungo.
