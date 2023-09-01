Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas looks to rebound after a tough loss on Wednesday night in St. Louis as they host Atlanta United tomorrow night in Frisco.

Atlanta is coming off a disappointing loss of their own on Wednesday night, where they lost 2-1 to FC Cincinnati. So far this season, Atlanta is 3-5-5 away from home.

Let’s dive into tomorrow’s opponent and see how FC Dallas can begin the month of September on a high note before the short FIFA break next weekend.

Key Player: Thiago Almada

It should be no secret that if you stop Atlanta’s Argentine star, you stop them. Almada leads United in assists, key passes, shots on goal, chances created, duels won, and fouls won. Seriously, their stat sheet is nearly all him, with a bit of Giorgos Giakoumakis sprinkled in.

Key Matchup: Asier Illaaremendi vs Almada

I know Facundo Quignon has started the last two games, but I believe this is going to be the one that Nico Estevez lets the veteran loose from the beginning (especially after Quignon had to go most of the match on Wednesday down a player). Slowing down Almada’s time on the ball is key in this one. The more you give him, the more dangerous he will be.

Quick Notes:

First Frisco trip since 2018: FC Dallas has hosted Atlanta United just once, a 3-2 victory on Independence Day in 2018. This is the first meeting between the two sides in over three seasons.

Not consistent on the road: Atlanta United recorded a 2-0 win at Seattle on August 20 in its last away match, the club's fourth win in its last 30 away matches in all competitions (D10 L16). Atlanta has won consecutive road matches just once since the start of the 2020 season, doing so in August 2021.

Almada in August: Almada created an MLS-best 12 big chances in the month of August (this does not include the Leagues Cup).

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Out: Jamal Thiare (Visa), Ozzie Alonso (leg)

Questionable: none

Potential Lineup:

Atlanta typically goes out in a 4-3-3 with a bit of a diamond-shaped attack and two defensive midfielders behind Almada.

Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Rosetto, Muyumba, Almada; Lobjanidze, Sejdic, Giakoumakis

Keys To Three Points over Atlanta