The Major League Soccer summer transfer window closes today as teams continue to sort out their final moves

before the playoff push begins when the league resumes play later this month after the Leagues Cup.

FC Dallas has remained relatively quiet throughout the summer, with only one main signing in forward Eugene Ansah and the return of Homegrown attacker Dante Sealy.

But it appears the club has one more move lined up before the deadline passes, as reports out of Brazil are suggesting the club has signed 16-year old left-back Gabriel Mendonca from Flamengo.

South American reporter Flazoeiro posted this news on his Twitter feed last night that the two clubs have reached an agreement that will also see Flamengo retain up to 20% of a future sale of Mendonca. Flazoeiro also states that Mendonca was born in the United States, so this kind of move is likely a bit easier to make in terms of green cards or visas.

Our take

Up front, this one feels like a long-term project more than anything. We’re talking, at minimum, he’ll be with North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro for a season or two before actually joining FC Dallas. I would also be willing to bet that this could be a transfer into the academy team before NTSC gets involved too.

FC Dallas isn’t in dire need of a left back right now, with starter Marco Farfan having that position on lockdown and backup Sam Junqua proving to be a solid player to fill in when needed.

Still, we’ve all wondered at times this summer as to why FC Dallas has been so quiet and maybe it was to make deals like this one. A move that won’t really impact the team this year but could play a factor down the road. FCD technical director Andres Zanotta has a deep connection with the clubs in Brazil, and it shouldn’t be surprising to see him work those connections for young players like this.

It reminds me a bit of the Jose Maluto deal from a couple of years ago. Maluto was reportedly signed to FC Dallas but had to spend some time with NTSC before he was brought up to the first team (though he’s still struggling to earn minutes with FCD).

What is your take on this move? Do you think it will pay off for FC Dallas?