Photo via FC Dallas

We learned late last week from FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez that Homegrown defender Justin Che was not in Frisco training with the team following the end of his loan with Hoffenheim.

Che wants to remain in Europe, according to Estevez, and now there appears to be some new information as to where he might land next. The Athletic’s Tom Bogert has information today that suggests Danish giants Brondby could be interested in acquiring Che this summer.

Brondby is among clubs pursuing FC Dallas and U.S. youth international defender Justin Che, sources tell The Athletic. Brondby is among the biggest teams in Denmark, expected to challenge for the title every season.

It is interesting seeing that Brondby isn’t the only club interested, as Bogert says, “clubs” in this pursuit of Che. No word yet on who those other clubs are, but I will admit that I like the idea of him landing with a club like Brondby in Denmark. The Danish league isn’t huge, but it could be a nice stepping stone for him to get back into Germany down the road.

The question now comes down to how much FC Dallas will be wanting for Che. I would expect the club to get a deal somewhere between what former Homegrowns Chris Richards got a couple of years ago ($1 million fee with Bayern with a 35% sell-on fee that got triggered last year with Crystal Palace

) or Reggie Cannon (the fee was reportedly around $3 million

).

Che is coming off a pretty good run at the FIFA U-20 World Cup with the United States, which typically lifts transfer profiles for players.

What do you think is a fair deal for Che? Let’s discuss it below.