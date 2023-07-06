Photo via FC Dallas

There is no getting around the fact that FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez has had to deal with injuries more in 2023 than he did in 2022 during his first year in charge. During his weekly media calls, there have been weeks where he smiles and laughs a bit when asked about the injury situation and other weeks where the is direct and to the point about how his players are doing.

In this week’s call, it was a bit of both worlds. On one hand, the light is definitely at the end of the tunnel of a long and grueling two months of play that have forced upward of seven or eight players out at a given time. On the other hand, he’s still having to field these questions and wait on key players to be fully fit again.

“Ema (Twumasi), Jesus Jimenez are still a little bit far from returning,” said Estevez. “They’ve been progressing really well, but they’re still not ready to train with the full team.”