The weekly injury report is out for FC Dallas before tomorrow’s game with Real Salt Lake.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: Jesus Ferreira (thigh)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

BDS Notes:

Due to travel back from Tampa Bay, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez did not have his weekly press conference on Thursday. So, we could not follow up on how players were health-wise after Wednesday’s game.

Thankfully, things are looking ‘up’ a bit with Sebastian Lletget picking up a lot of minutes in Wednesday’s game off the bench. The same can be said for Asier Illarramendi. Those are two players the club will certainly need over the course of the next week and a half.

Liam Fraser, Paul Arriola and Amet Korca were on the injury list for the last couple of games and are clear for Saturday’s match. That is good timing, considering the two games next week in LA.

As we all know, the big one is Jesus Ferreira. He left Wednesday’s game with an unknown knock, which Estevez claimed could have been cramping after the match. Given how the club has handled Ferreira’s injury situation so far this season, it would be a bit of a shock to see him play in Saturday’s game, especially with back-to-back road games coming up next week in LA.