The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s midweek games.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: Jesus Ferreira (thigh)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

BDS Notes:

Due to travel this week, the normal press conference ahead of the games slightly differs from what we’re used to this season. As in, we didn’t get one before the LA Galaxy game. FC Dallas is having to deal with the crazy storms like we all did in North Texas today, making travel to LA this week…fun.

Thankfully, the injury report is as small as we had for the RSL game last week. The usual list of long-term injuries plus Jesus Ferreira. So, is no change a good thing? We’ll have to wait and see tomorrow night in LA.

We don’t have an official word yet on whether Ferreira is traveling/did travel with the team, though. Once we get that word, we’ll put it in our Notes on the site.