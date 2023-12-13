Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 MLS season is in the books now that MLS Cup is over. After the MLS Cup, the league has already gone through its annual trade day.

Today marks the day that the MLS free agency period officially begins.

We’ve put together our list of potential targets that FC Dallas should consider going after. Some may very well be out of reach from the jump, others are already still in talks with their current clubs, and some may be an interesting discussion point.

Julian Gressel (midfielder, Columbus)

One might think that Gressel’s arrival from Vancouver in mid-July would be more than just a short-term rental. After all, it was discussed that he wanted to be back on the East Coast.

He won’t be cheap, though. Still, he is arguably the best crosser in the league – tallying 25 goals and 66 assists in 213 matches along the way.