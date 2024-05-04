FC Dallas is in Canada tonight to take on Toronto FC.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

So, this is close to what we had last weekend against Houston. The big difference is Aiser Illarramendi is on the bench with Patrickson Delgado moving back into the midfield and Bernard Kamungo getting another start.

Paul Arriola stays in the attack with Kamungo below Petar Musa. Liam Fraser remains in the midfield with Ema Twumasi and Marco Farfan on the wings.

The defense remains the same with Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha. Maarten Paes stays in goal for this one too.

Who we could see in the second half

I think it is safe to say we’ll see Jesus Ferreira at some point, same with Illarramendi. Dante Sealy and Eugene Ansah are also safe bets as the club pushes for a goal.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Sebastian Lletger (hamstring), Amet Korca (groin)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Toronto is working with

No formation card, lame.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:30 PM

🏟 Venue: BMO Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvTFC

☀️ Weather: 59, potential rain

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.