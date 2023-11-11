For the second straight game, it is do-or-die for FC Dallas as they face off against the Seattle Sounders in a decisive Game Three in their Round One series in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

So, wow. Yeah, going into this game we had discussed the possibility of Jesus Ferreira and Marco Farfan being unavailable for this one. Though, at the time, we thought it was unlikely.

But yeah, this sucks. Ferreira is out for this one as Nico Estevez has to shift back to a 4-4-2 to make up for it. Paxton Pomykal gets a weird spot in the attack with Jader Obrian. Paul Arriola and Bernard Kamungo are on the wings again with Liam Fraser and Asier Illarramendi in the middle of the park.

The defense remains the same as Game Two, Ema Twumasi and Sam Junqua are on the wings with Nkosi Tafari and Sebastian Ibeagha in the middle with Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

Based on the way that Estevez has been handling his subs, it makes sense to see Dante Sealy and Eugene Ansah at some point in the second half. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see Sebastian Lletget make his return too for a limited time.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Alan Velasco (knee), Nolan Norris (rest), Jesus Ferreira, Marco Farfan

Questionable: none

International Duty: none

Here is what Seattle is working with

Another proper lineup card.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.