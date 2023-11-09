Photo via FC Dallas

By this point in the season, most people who have been following my work here have come to know that I tend to keep a close eye on the FC Dallas injury report. Part of the reasons may be due to the larger-than-normal volume of injuries that this club has had to deal with in 2023, or the other part may be because we’re in the playoffs, and every injury is important to discuss.

Ahead of Game Three tomorrow night, FC Dallas has updated their game notes with the following injury report:

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee), Tarik Scott (season-ending knee injury), Alan Velasco (knee), Nolan Norris (rest) QUESTIONABLE: Jesús Ferreira, Marco Farfan

Going into this third and final game with Seattle, we knew that Geovane Jesus, Tarik Scott and Alan Velasco were all out with season-ending knee injuries. Nolan Norris returned from international duty, but if we’re being honest, he wasn’t going to get playing time in this one, so it’s less of a big deal.

The questionable line is really where to focus on for this one.

Yeah, Jesus Ferreira and Marco Farfan are both listed with undisclosed injuries.

Farfan was held out of the lineup for last weekend’s Game Two win but did come off the bench late in that game. I chalked his removal from the lineup last weekend as a bit of rest and lack of form. Rest in the sense that he’s put in a ton of minutes this season. On the form side of things, he caused a penalty in Game One, and I think head coach Nico Estevez wanted to try something different in Game Two with a more physical defender in Sam Junqua.

Ferreira exited Game Two with a bit of a knock. It didn’t really get discussed after the game or even when we discussed injuries with Estevez on Tuesday in his press conference. To me, having him listed sounds like a precautionary type of thing.

So, is this a cause for concern? Probably not, at least right now. We know Ferreira and Farfan traveled to Seattle yesterday. They’ll both have trained today in Seattle ahead of tomorrow’s match, but it is something to keep in the back of your mind for Game Three.