FC Dallas can clinch a playoff spot tonight with a win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

After having Wednesday night off due to the weather, Nico Estevez is rolling out the same group that he was going to use against the Colorado Rapids.

The formation is intriguing, though, as he goes back to a 4-4-2 with Jesus Ferreira and Jader Obrian playing up top with Alan Velasco and Paul Arriola on the wings. I believe we’re likely going to see more of Paxton Pomykal and Asier Illarramendi in the middle if this thing works out tonight.

Defensively, we continue to see Marco Farfan and Ema Twumasi on the wings, with Nkosi Tafari and Sebastian Ibeagha in the middle of the defense and Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

There are plenty of good options on the bench, with Facundo Quignon, Dante Sealy, Sam Junqua and Liam Fraser coming off the bench. I also think this could be a game we possibly see Bernard Kamungo make his return from injury.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: none

Here is what San Jose is working with

Both the Quakes social media and the league’s website are slow with the lineup cards tonight, so we’ll just share the lineup sheet from the press box for the Quakes.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.